Where to watch the World Cup and fireworks in San Diego this July

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Looking for a unique way to spend a summer evening in San Diego? Rooftop Cinema Club is turning up the entertainment this July with World Cup watch parties, Fourth of July movie screenings, Comic-Con weekend favorites and even dog-friendly movie nights — all set against panoramic views of San Diego Bay.

Perched atop the Porto Vista Hotel in Little Italy, Rooftop Cinema Club offers one of the city's most unique outdoor entertainment experiences, where guests can watch films and live sporting events beneath the stars while overlooking the downtown skyline.

Celebrate the Fourth of July from the rooftop

For Independence Day weekend, the venue is leaning into the patriotic spirit with a lineup that includes classics like Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick and Independence Day. With sweeping views of San Diego Bay, Rooftop Cinema Club is also a popular place to take in fireworks while enjoying a movie.

Fourth of July schedule (Saturday, July 4):

The Sandlot – 1:00 p.m.

Top Gun – 4:00 p.m.

Independence Day – 7:15 p.m.

World Cup excitement heads to the rooftop

As soccer fever continues across the United States during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Rooftop Cinema Club will transform into an outdoor watch party for the tournament's biggest matches.

Fans can watch:

FIFA World Cup Semifinal #1 – Tuesday, July 14 at 12:00 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Semifinal #2 – Wednesday, July 15 at 12:00 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Final – Sunday, July 19 at 1:00 p.m.

Bring your dog to the movies

July is also the perfect time to catch a movie with your favorite four-legged friend.

Rooftop Cinema Club's popular "Wooftop Cinema Club" returns with four pet-friendly screenings throughout the month, giving movie lovers a chance to enjoy a film alongside their dogs.

Wooftop screenings include:

Sunday, July 5 – Shrek (1:00 p.m.)

Sunday, July 12 – Hoppers (12:15 p.m.)

Saturday, July 18 – Ratatouille (1:00 p.m.)

Sunday, July 26 – The Sandlot (1:00 p.m.)

Comic-Con visitors have another entertainment option

With Comic-Con returning to San Diego July 23-26, Rooftop Cinema Club is offering an alternative for visitors looking for evening entertainment after a day downtown.

The lineup during Comic-Con weekend includes favorites like:

A Star Is Born

The Hangover

Chicago

Scream

High School Musical

La La Land

Challengers

Musical movie fans can sing along all month

Music lovers will also find plenty to enjoy thanks to Rooftop Cinema Club's "Let's Get Loud" lineup featuring musical favorites and concert-inspired films.

Highlights include:

The Greatest Showman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Michael

Chicago

Sing

High School Musical

Mamma Mia!

Josie and the Pussycats

What to know before you go

Located at 1835 Columbia Street atop the Porto Vista Hotel, Rooftop Cinema Club opens 30 to 60 minutes before each screening, allowing guests time to grab food, drinks and choose their seats. Movies are shown on a large LED screen with personal wireless headphones for every guest.

Ticket prices start at $11, with military and student discounts available. Fresh popcorn is included with most tickets, and food, cocktails and snacks are available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for cooler evenings, although blankets and sweatshirts are also available on-site.

Valet parking is available for $15 for up to four hours, and the venue is also easily accessible via rideshare or the San Diego Trolley.

The complete July lineup and tickets for all movies and World Cup watch parties are available on Rooftop Cinema Club's website.

