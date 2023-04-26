Couple beaten, mugged outside food truck in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are appealing for information after a couple was beaten and mugged during a night out in Chula Vista.

Near 3rd Avenue and F Street, Rosela showed ABC 10News where her daughter's night of fun ended in ugly fashion.

Her daughter, Carissa, 34, Carissa’s husband Saul, 34, and his brother were celebrating Saul's birthday, ending up in front of a food truck on Saturday night.

Rosela says just before midnight, they were eating their tacos, when a man his 20s emerged from a packed lounge, The Gentle Penguin.

“He said something vulgar to my daughter, obviously upset about something,” said Rosela.

Rosela says moments later, there was more cursing, as he took aim at her son-in-law.

“The gentleman lunged at my son-in-law. Threw a punch. So, out of nowhere, 8 to 9 men also jumped in. He, at this point, was on the ground, fighting for his life,” said Rosela. “He was punched, kicked and hit with beer bottles.”

As Saul and his brother were trying to fight off the men, Rosela says her daughter was attacked by several women.

“Punching and kicking her, and grabbing at her purse,” said Rosela.

Rosela says after several minutes, and right after the women had stolen a wallet and keys out of her purse, they scattered.

The men also took off right after grabbing Saul's fanny pack, containing his wallet, phone and keys.

The blood-stained fanny pack was discovered a few blocks away, tossed on the ground and empty.

Both Carissa and Saul were left beaten and bruised.

“He was pretty beaten up, that he's unrecognizable,” said Rosela.

Carissa's father, Charles, has put up a $500 reward for tips leading to arrests.

“I need to bring this person to justice, Not just for my daughter’s sake, but for the community’s sake, because we have some bad individuals roaming the streets in Chula Vista,” said Charles.

The suspects are believed to be in their 20s. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The couple have been released from the hospital. Saul suffered a possible concussion, a large gash in his head, and serious injuries to his eye.

