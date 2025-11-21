Wet weather doesn't stop families from opening day at Rady Children's Ice Rink

(KGTV) — Rain or shine, families made their way to the ice rink at Liberty Station Thursday, kicking off the holiday season at the 29th annual Rady Children’s Ice Rink opening day.

For many, it was a family tradition. For others, it was a fun way to start the countdown to the holidays. And even with the threat of wet weather, very few were willing to let a little rain get in the way.

A family from Ocean Beach said opening day was something they look forward to every year, especially because the rink is usually packed. “We knew today was the first day, so we had to get out here,” they said.

All proceeds from the rink benefit Rady Children’s Hospital and help support kids battling cancer. But on days when rain and winds pick up, officials say the rink may need to temporarily close for safety.

Ivan, who came with family from Imperial Beach, said the weather didn’t quite cooperate with their first visit. “We braved it and we're like maybe we'll get lucky, but obviously we did not,” he said.

Still, the rain didn’t stop first-timers from stepping onto the ice for the first time, and it didn’t stop longtime families from keeping their annual tradition alive.

“We thought it wasn’t going to open because of the rain, but then the rain didn’t happen,” said Ashley Smith, a local mom. “We said we’ll skate until it rains, so we’re going to stay until we give up.”

Skaters of all ages said the gloomy conditions actually added to the experience.

“I’ll skate in the rain, I’ll skate in any weather,” Rowan Daly, a young skater, said. “I just want to skate with my friends and have fun.”

Other skaters also called the chilly conditions a rare treat.

“I like a little change in weather since we never get it,” she said. “It kind of helps with the coziness of the season, so I’m not mad about it.”

Even when the rain finally arrived, people stayed out on the ice — skating through every drop.

The Rady Children’s Ice Rink is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., except on holidays. It runs through January 4, giving plenty of time for anyone waiting for sunnier weather to lace up and join in.

