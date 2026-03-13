Westgate Hotel staff, valet turned extra root for 'One Battle After Another'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Westgate Hotel in downtown San Diego played a key role in filming the Oscar-nominated movie "One Battle After Another," and the people who work there are hoping the film takes home a win on Sunday.

Director of Rooms Beatriz Krause helped prepare rooms for the production, including the Governor's Suite, where actor Sean Penn's character, Colonel Lockjaw, met with members of a secret society.

"We are happy to be a small part of it, and we are rooting for the movie," Krause said.

The film was shot at the hotel for several days in March 2024, using locations from the Governor's Suite to the grand staircase to the main lobby. Preparing the hotel for filming was no small task. In the lobby, staff had to swap out nearly 1,000 LED light bulbs, which flicker on camera, replacing them with halogen bulbs.

“They used our furniture, but rearranged a little bit," Krause said of the Governor's Suite setup.

In the parking garage, valet Sam Burke had an unexpected brush with Hollywood. Burke was initially helping arrange cars for the crew when director Paul Thomas Anderson noticed him and offered him a role in a scene.

"I later was told he took a shine to the way I looked. I looked natural, and my shoes fit the part. They had people ready, but they liked my look," Burke said. “In the movie, I was a valet, working on paperwork, as Sean Penn's character comes down the ramp."

More than a year later, Burke still remembers the moment he saw himself on screen for the first time.

"I don't know if I made the cut. I'm just watching the movie, then out of nowhere, I just appear. OH, OH, that's me!" Burke said.

As for an acceptance speech if the film nabs some Oscars Sunday night, Burke chuckled, "I think I'm going to thank my mom for bringing me into the world and Paul Thomas Anderson for liking my shoes.”

"One Battle After Another" was also filmed for 6 weeks at locations across the San Diego region, including the border, Otay Mesa, and Borrego Springs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

