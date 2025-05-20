'We're tired': San Diego residents speak out against proposed library, rec center cuts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 100 people signed up to speak in front of the San Diego City Council Monday night, calling attention to proposed cuts to city library hours, recreation centers, and parks.

Nearly every seat filled for the majority of the public comment, lasting hours after the 6 p.m. start time.

While Mayor Todd Gloria's revisions to his proposed 2026 budget plan focus on restoring funds to law enforcement, some of the community members at the meeting said pubic safety begins in the city's parks and libraries.

The controversial revisions aim to balance the deficit, which currently sits at $258 million.

The mayor’s proposed revisions to the budget include restoring some funding for the San Diego Humane Society and the San Diego Police Department's Northwestern Division station.

Initially, the proposal called for the division to shut down, getting strong opposition from the communities of Carmel Valley and Del Mar.

Now, a change would instead restore more than $700,000 of the original $1.7 million reduction.

“The right recruits do not join defunded police departments,” said one speaker.

But many of those speaking out at the meeting disagreed with this move.

“You want to get the police a little bit of money. Give them a little bit of money, but don't take from us. We're tired,” said speaker Melissa Hernandez.

When asked what he thought should be on the chopping block, resident Shannon White said, “Police funding. Because they're getting all the funding."

Cuts to libraries and rec centers in the mayor's proposed budget are at the forefront of many minds.

“The kids being able to play and be in peace; if they're gonna cut and shut down the parks, what were they gonna lead them to? The streets,” said White.

The City Council will vote on the final draft of the budget in June.