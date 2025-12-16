'We're not afraid,' Jewish community still celebrates after cancelled menorah lighting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The deadly shooting at Australia’s Hanukkah celebration this past weekend has created a lot of fear in the Jewish community.

The celebration here at the Chabad of Downtown almost didn’t even happen due to security concerns.

But it did. And the second night’s candle was lit by people putting faith over fear.

A peaceful religious tradition turned deadly on the other side of the world.

This past weekend, gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration in Australia.

So far, 15 people have died, with dozens more in the hospital suffering from critical injuries.

The Jewish community in San Diego says it doesn’t want those killed to die in vain.

“We are here to show that we're not afraid,” said Paul Berg, a member of the Chabad of Downtown.

So they keep celebrating their faith.

But doing so looked a little different Monday night.

The celebration was supposed to happen at Seaport Village.

But in the midst of recent events and out of an abundance of caution, officials canceled the event.

“Yes, it was really unfortunate that the venue had to be changed,” said Judith Berg, another member of the Chabad and Paul’s wife. “But quickly we jews figure out a way to have this celebration happen anyway.”

“For anyone to cancel this because of fear of problems means the terrorists have won,” said Paul.

ABC 10News was invited to the relocated menorah lighting, where hope persisted in the face of hate.

“I'm very sad, I am worried,” said Judith. “And at the same time, I am an ever hopeful person, and I feel like we too shall survive.”

