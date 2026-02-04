Weekly Wellness: American Heart Association celebrates Heart Month with an emphasis on CPR

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For the start of Heart Month, the American Heart Association is urging everyone to learn CPR.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined.

For Jenylyn Carpio, it's a personal mission. She went into cardiac arrest in July of 2005, at the age of 22.

"I'm really thankful that my mom was was able to spring into action when she did, and she reacted really quickly," Carpio said of her incident.

A battery of tests at UC San Diego uncovered a heart block and a heart rhythm disorder called QT Syndrome. Carpio got a defibrillator and now advocates for better heart health through the American Heart Association.

"Learn CPR," she says. "CPR is why I'm here today.CPR is what saved my life."

It's a message that Dr. Alex Kharazi, a cardiothoracic surgeon, also shares.

"As women, we're more likely to present with atypical symptoms and be asymptomatic," Dr. Kharazi says. "That's why it's important for us to raise awareness among women."

Both are encouraging people to Go Red for Women this Friday, February 6 to help raise awareness.

"45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease," Dr. Kharazi adds. "It's actually the leading cause of maternal mortality in the United States... That's why we're here. That's why we're wearing red for heart month."

For more information, go to the American Heart Association's website.