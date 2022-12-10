Weather advisory cancels San Diego Bay Parade of Lights for Dec. 11

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights has been canceled for Sunday, Dec. 11 due to a weather advisory the Coast Guard announced on Saturday.

Parade organizers said in a press release that the stormrolling in on Sunday is projected to have high wind speeds that could make it dangerous for the boating participants.

“The safety of those who participate in the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is of the upmost concern to us.”

The Sunday, Dec. 18 parade is still set to happen. You can read more about the event here.

