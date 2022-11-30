San Diego Bay Parade of Lights returns Dec. 11th & 18th with 'FantaSEA' theme

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 51st annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is rapidly approaching, and boat captains will need to call on their bannermen as they prepare to compete against dragons, knights and wizards for the crown of this year's theme: FantaSEA!

More than 100,000 San Diego residents and visitors flock to the San Diego Bay waterfront each year to see the procession of nearly 80 boats covered stern to bow in lavish, festive lights.

The dates for this year's beloved holiday tradition are Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

Parade Chairman Larry Baumann says this year's theme captures the feelings of Christmas time in America's Finest City.

"What better way to celebrate the fantasy and excitement around Christmas time than by the bay in beautiful San Diego?" Baumann says.

The parade route begins at Shelter Island, then the boats will travel west past Harbor Island, then south along the Embarcadero, Seaport Village and Cesar Chavez Park. Following that, the boats will turn parallel with the Coronado Bridge as they travel to the west side of the bay. The boats will finally make their way past the Coronado Ferry Landing to the finish line.

Organizers say the procession will take about two hours to complete, and residents will have plenty of comfortable viewpoints along the waterfront to see the parade.

Event organizers recommend preparing for traffic and parking ahead of time, since there are many areas of the San Diego Bay where people can watch the procession.

Open alcoholic beverages are not allowed in the parade viewing areas. Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems are also prohibited.

Awards and prizes will be given to the best decorated boats, as well as the boats that best capture the magical "FantaSEA" theme.