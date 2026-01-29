'We Remember': Challenger Middle School honors crew 40 years later

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Forty years after the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded just 73 seconds after liftoff, killing all seven crew members on board, a Mira Mesa middle school named in its honor is making sure their legacy lives on.

Challenger Middle School marked the anniversary Wednesday with a campus-wide memorial, reflecting on the historic mission and the lives lost in the 1986 tragedy.

The school was being built around the time of the Challenger disaster, which is how it received its name. Administrators say that connection makes the annual remembrance especially meaningful — not just as a lesson in history, but in perseverance, teamwork, and sacrifice.

Students and teachers gathered in the quad as part of the ceremony, which included musical performances and readings honoring the crew. Seven eighth graders each read biographies of the astronauts who died aboard the shuttle.

Principal Erik Sullivan said the event is a powerful way to connect students with the school’s namesake.

“We come together and honor the seven astronauts that lost their lives, and for the students to understand the namesake of our school,” Sullivan said.

Among those astronauts was Christa McAuliffe, a teacher who was set to become the first educator in space — a detail school leaders say resonates deeply with students.

Eighth grader Isidora Lucia Pascua said being part of the ceremony was meaningful.

“It means a lot to me,” Pascua said. “I think it’s a great thing that I’m a part of this — getting to tell people about what these amazing people did and all the great things they accomplished.”

Sullivan said remembering the Challenger crew also reinforces values that extend beyond science and space exploration.

“I think it’s our job to make sure these seven brave souls are remembered and honored,” he said. “Because of their sacrifice, we learn about teamwork, valuing diversity, and pushing forward even when we face challenges.”

School leaders say many students weren’t born when the tragedy occurred, but passing down the story ensures its lessons endure.

“The fact that we can pass on this legacy of the space shuttle, and that they’re learning and taking lessons from that moment in time, is incredibly important,” Sullivan said.

