'We have to be very careful': San Diego Fire-Rescue union leaders warn budget cuts could impact public safety

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's proposed budget increases funding for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department but includes personnel cuts that union leaders warn could slow emergency response times.

The mayor is making sure key services like homelessness, infrastructure, and public safety are priorities. Under the mayor's proposal, the fire department would have a budget of over $547 million — up $27 million from last year.

However, the department's budget incurs losses, primarily in personnel. That includes cutting a community resource captain, a fire academy instructor, a recruitment officer, and bomb squad staffing.

The bomb squad is stationed downtown and operates as a separate unit. Under the proposal, they would be moved to work with regular crews and engines rather than be dedicated to specific scenes when needed.

San Diego Fire Association Vice President Mark Morrison said the change could slow down response times to some of San Diego's most serious emergencies.

"1 fire engine will be shut down downtown if there's a bomb incident," Morrsion said. "Then there's the other side of that, where, say, you've got a suspicious package at the airport, but the bomb squad is on a fire. It could be who knows how long before they can cut those resources loose from that existing emergency".

Ahead of the budget proposal's release, the mayor said fire stations will not close, and brownouts will be avoided. However, Morrison says the department is running thin on resources as it is. The budget report shows response times are already missing key marks.

First responders are arriving to scenes within 6:30 from original dispatch at only 72% of incidents — short of the 74% baseline and well short of the 90% goal.

Fire units are arriving to scene within 9:30 from dispatch at 85% — short of the 86% baseline and 90% goal.

"We have to be very careful as to what we allow those cuts to be because ultimately, fewer resources on the street means fewer individuals ready to respond when the emergencies come in," Morrison said.

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