Water main, sinkhole in Scripps Ranch repaired following major rupture

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A water main break that caused major flooding, a sinkhole, and traffic delays in San Diego's Scripps Ranch neighborhood has been repaired.

According to the City of San Diego, City Public Utilities crews finished repairing the water main and sinkhole on Sunday, May 21.

The rupture was first reported at around 4 a.m. Friday, May 19 at 10410 Treena Street, at Falcon Way, in front of the Scripps Ranch High School campus.

Crews later found out the main break and strong water flow were coming from a stretch of nearby Scripps Ranch Boulevard. It is still unclear what caused the water main to break.

Drivers were told to avoid Scripps Ranch Boulevard, between Scripps Lake Drive and Hibert Street.

The city says customers did not lose water services during repair and some of them may have only experienced low water pressure.

The roads will remain closed until the city's transportation department is done repairing and repaving the street.