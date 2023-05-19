Water main break floods streets in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some streets in Scripps Ranch were blocked Friday morning due to a water main break causing flooding in the area.

The incident was initially reported at around 4 a.m. at 10410 Treena Street, at Falcon Way, in front of the Scripps Ranch High School campus.

However, it was later determined that the main break and strong water flow was coming from a stretch of nearby Scripps Ranch Boulevard.

Authorities at the scene blocked impacted streets and issued a Sig Alert to warn drivers to avoid Scripps Ranch Boulevard, between Scripps Lake Drive and Hibert Street.

San Diego Police opened a stretch Scripps Lake Drive so Scripps Ranch High students and faculty can make a right onto Scripps Ranch Boulevard to get to school.

Multiple city crews were at the scene working to turn off the water and assess any road damage.

The cause of the water main break is unknown; it is not immediately clear if any homes or businesses were affected by flooding.