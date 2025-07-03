Water contamination advisories impact San Diego beaches ahead of Fourth of July weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County beaches are experiencing on-again, off-again water contamination advisories just days before the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Beach water quality across the county has made enjoying the ocean more difficult lately, forcing visitors to check for advisories before entering the water.

"We often come with our grandson, and certainly when we come with him, we check because he would be running into the water if we were here, and we would not, nor would our daughter bring him to a polluted beach," Margaret Ann Lind said.

For others, the beach remains appealing regardless of water conditions.

"I will be here. I can't beat the cold breeze coming off the ocean and just hearing the waves, even if we go in the water or not," Michael Bodamer said.

Early Wednesday morning, several beach and bay advisories were listed on the county's website. The San Diego County Health Office issued a notice for Jamaica, Montego and Green Turtle residents in the Coronado area to stay out of the water.

"We did have a spill on the bay side [Tuesday] where a valve broke on one of our pump stations," Coronado Mayor John Duncan said.

That issue has since been fixed, and as of early Wednesday afternoon, those locations were no longer listed on the county's advisory list.

Mayor Duncan says all the beaches in the city are now open and testing clean.

"At times, we've had closed beaches here, but fortunately since the Mexico plant went up online on April 1, and since we've improved and fixed our plant on our side of the border, that's really helped to Coronado, but that's not enough we still need to keep working until Imperial Beach gets open," Duncan said.

