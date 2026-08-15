WATCH: Sweetwater Valley advances to Little League World Series

The Sweetwater Valley Little League defeated Hawaii, 11 to 3, to advance to the Little League World Series.

Sweetwater Valley lead with five runs by the first half of the game.

In the fifth inning, Kawaihau Community Little League pushed back with a 3-run homer.

But that was no match for the grand slam that brought Sweetwater into the double digits, finishing with 11 runs.

The victory sent the crowd at the watch party into a frenzy.

"I literally feel like we're dreaming. Like pinch me, is this really happening?" one attendee said.

It has been several years since the South Bay has advanced this far in the tournament. Sweetwater Valley last made it to the Little League World Series in 2015, finishing in third place. The team came close again in 2019, but their run ended at the West Region Championship, the same tournament that year.

But now in 2026, the West was won again.

The milestone resonated deeply with the adults in the room.

"This, I felt like my kid was there. Like, honestly," one parent said. "I wanted to cry. It was so amazing."

For the kids just a few years younger watching at Novo Brewery in Otay Ranch, the moment carried its own message.

"Just put in the work every single day and don't give up," one player said.

"It was just fun like playing with them and now watching them on TV," said Liam Rathe. "Like for these 12 kids to do that, that's just, that's really impressive.”

“Do you wanna be up there one day?” Asked ABC 10News Reporter Ava Kershner.

“Yeah,” said Rathe with a smile.

Sweetwater Valley will travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series, which begins Wednesday.

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