WATCH: Fireball seen across San Diego County skies

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A fireball event seen over much of Southern California on Saturday caught many San Diegans by surprise, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

The AMS said the fireball event was seen just after 8:45 p.m. and was also seen from in Arizona, Nevada and Utah. According to witness reports, the path the meteor took was just northeast of San Bernardino.

Locally, the fireball was reportedly seen across the county, from downtown San Diego, and Balboa Park, up north to Encinitas and Solana Beach, and out east to El Cajon, and Spring Valley. Reports were also submitted in Chula Vista, according to AMS.

View a map of the Fireball's path here.

NASA was able to establish that the fireball event was first sighted at an altitude of 51 miles above the Mojave Trails National Monument with the help of three publicly accessible cameras, according to the AMS. It moved northwest at 47,000 miles per hour and disintegrated above Yermo, Calif., east of Barstow. It took about 3.8 seconds to burn up.

For more information about this fireball event visit The American Meteor Society.