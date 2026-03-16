Volunteers remove invasive species at Los Peñasquitos Canyon to reduce wildfire risk

LOS PEÑASQUITOS CANYON (KGTV) — More than 150 volunteers hiked nearly a mile into Los Peñasquitos Canyon Sunday afternoon to pull black mustard — an invasive plant species — from the ground in an effort to restore the area's natural habitat and reduce wildfire risk.

The group spent about two and a half hours collecting the black mustard in garbage bags. The volunteers are members of ASEZ WAO, an international young adult volunteer organization whose name stands for "Save the World from A to Z We Are One Family."

According to the California Invasive Plant Council, black mustard can increase the frequency of fires in chaparral and coastal sage scrub. ASEZ WAO says clearing the species allows native prairie grasses and coastal sage to grow back, which benefits local wildlife.

Volunteer Bianca Ortiz explained why removing the plant before summer is critical.

"So actually with black mustard specifically this invasive species when it dries up it can actually be the fuel for a lot of wildfires as we know, especially in Southern California when it starts getting very hot in the summertime that is more of a caution, right? So through removing it before that happens, we can prevent wildfires all the more," Ortiz said.

Fellow volunteer Emma Siglock said the work goes beyond the canyon itself.

"We hiked about 1 mile to get down here, pulling them up from the roots, as well as the dried up black mustard as well, which will be great for this local canyon because when these species dry up they become fuel for wildfires. So by clearing out this debris it can help protect the entire community around here," Siglock said.

For Ortiz, the day was about more than environmental cleanup — it was about coming together.

"It feels really great, yeah, I mean, sometimes we think about when we think about the world that we're living in right now, it's easy to be kind of like individualistic and just kind of focusing on ourselves, but even though today many people might be tired, right, wanting to rest, it's great that we can come out," Ortiz said.

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