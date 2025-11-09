Volunteers distribute food to more than 1,100 families impacted by government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The government shutdown continues as the longest in U.S. history, creating a ripple effect that impacts everyday people struggling to get by. While decisions are being made at the government level, some organizations are rallying together to ensure people's needs are met.

Hundreds showed up Saturday at Feeding San Diego in Sorrento Valley for items like eggs, produce and breakfast sandwiches.

For Leasia Martinez, this distribution is a lifeline.

"I provide child care for military families, so if they're not able to pay me for that childcare, I am temporarily out of work," Martinez said.

Sixty-five volunteers spent two hours giving out food to more than 1,100 families. According to organizers, military families, TSA workers, government employees and others are seeking food distribution services during the government shutdown.

"I talked to many people while they were waiting in line, and I cannot tell you how many people I spoke with have never had to receive these services before," said Allison Glader, who represents strategic marketing communications for Feeding San Diego. "They're so thankful that organizations like Feeding San Diego are here."

California SNAP benefit recipients should receive their payments for November. But some states are in limbo after the Supreme Court issued a temporary pause on Friday.

Nearly 42 million Americans receive SNAP benefits or food stamps to help buy groceries. That includes 400,000 San Diegans.

"It's nice to give people food when they may not have as much as they want or they need. I get to do it with my friends, so it makes me feel well, but I just like it in my opinion. It's something that I can do that makes me feel good," Bodie Glader, a volunteer said.

For people like Martinez, this back and forth with SNAP benefits may be confusing, but she's glad to have the support of her community.

"I mean, especially with the food distributions, it's really been a big help with our family and other families as well," Martinez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

