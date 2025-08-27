Volunteers deliver groceries to San Diego families afraid to leave homes amid immigration enforcement

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A grassroots organization says they're having to step in to deliver food and supplies for families who they say are too afraid to leave their home due to immigration enforcement in the community.

Somos Tías currently has approximately 70 volunteers who deliver weekly food supplies to those too scared to venture out.

The volunteer group has been providing groceries and essential supplies since January, and organizers say the need is growing rapidly.

"It's growing exponentially as the heat gets turned up, for sure," said Amy Bryan, one of the founders of the organization.

Lisa Montes and Amy Bryan founded Somos Tías at the beginning of the year. The organization now serves about 50 families, totaling approximately 250 people across San Diego County.

"We had to step up because food is a basic right," Bryan said.

The volunteers pack about a week's worth of groceries for each family, including rice, protein, spices, instant coffee, cleaning supplies, and cereal.

"We have spices, instant coffee, and we try to get protein as often as possible," one volunteer explained while preparing packages.

Maria, whose family has lived and worked in Solana Beach for 20 years, is among those receiving help. She asked not to show her face due to her immigration status.

Maria says she doesn't know what her family would do without the Tías. She says she's now only travels between home and work, worried about her children's care if she were detained.

Somos Tías started in Solana Beach but has expanded to Encinitas, Escondido, and will soon serve Linda Vista. The growing demand has prompted organizers to seek community donations to continue their work.

The Trump administration has shown no signs of slowing immigration enforcement, vowing to find, arrest, and deport anyone in the country illegally. On Tuesday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the 5,000th arrest in Los Angeles, calling it "only the beginning."

Despite the ongoing enforcement, the Tías volunteers say they'll continue delivering food as long as families need help.

"It doesn't matter to us why, and we're not out here to cause problems; we're out here to feed these families, to take care of their basic needs," Bryan said.

