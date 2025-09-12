Volunteers clean tombstones in memory of servicemen and women on 9/11

MIRAMAR - Ginny Lozano is cleaning, scrubbing, and wiping down tombstone after tombstone.

"I'm trying to get everything off, but unfortunately, some of the things just don't come off; they need a little bit, I guess, something other than just a brush," said Lozano.

All this to honor military servicemen and women at Miramar National Cemetery.

"I kind of pray over every one of them and just thank them for their service," said Lozano.

This is a special place for Ginny. Her mom, who previously served in the army in Texas, is also buried at this cemetery.

Ginny isn't cleaning her mom's tombstone today, but she's still taking time to volunteer.

"Carry the Load" organized this cleanup effort.

It's a national nonprofit that provides funds for first responders and military nonprofits.

The organization mobilized 5,000 volunteers across the country to clean headstones in 68 national cemeteries, marking 24 years since the 9/11 attacks.

"The cleaning of the headstone is just symbolic of remembrance and respect and honor," said Alan Wood, an ambassador for "Carry the Load." "9/11 is a day we all remember, we all think about. And this is just a good place to connect with each other and do some service."

Here in San Diego, Lozano's not the only one spending her Thursday cleaning.

"Out here at Miramar, we have about 100 volunteers and just letting everybody connect, share stories, do a little service, and honor and remember those that can be here," said Wood.

As for Lozano, spending her afternoon at Miramar National Cemetery is a no-brainer.

"We're doing the very the bare minimum of just scrubbing tombstones, and these people sacrificed their lives for us," said Lozano.