Vista Unified substitute teacher accused of sex acts with teen girl pleads not guilty

VISTA (CNS) - A North County substitute teacher and youth sports coach accused of committing lewd acts with a 13-year-old girl at an Oceanside park pleaded not guilty Monday to four felony sex crime counts.

Conner Chanove, 27, of Carlsbad, was arrested last week after a woman told police she found her daughter with a man in a vehicle at Guajome Lake Park on Nov. 18.

"The mother noticed inappropriate activity was taking place and removed her daughter from the vehicle and confronted the suspect,'' Oceanside police Sgt. Josh Morris said in a statement.

Chanove was arrested two days later.

At the time of his arrest, Chanove was employed by the Vista Unified School District as a substitute teacher and worked as a coach for the Carlsbad-based, all-girls Seaside Water Polo Club. He was also previously employed as a lifeguard in Carlsbad and Encinitas, according to police.

Chanove faces up to 12 years in state prison if convicted of two counts of lewd acts upon a child, and one count each of contacting a minor with the intent of committing a sexual offense and attending and arranged illicit meeting with a minor.

He was initially held on $1 million bail, but was reset Monday to $325,000. If he makes bail, he will be monitored by GPS and has been ordered to stay away from the girl and all school grounds.

In a statement issued last week, the Vista Unified School District said, "We are appalled by the thought that someone trusted to work with our children would betray their trust and innocence. Please be assured that this adult will not be on any campus in the district and that our administrative team will cooperate fully with law enforcement to ensure that justice is served.''

