Vista Unified substitute teacher, 27, accused of sex acts with teen girl

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A 27-year-old substitute teacher for the Vista Unified School District was arrested Monday on suspicion of sex acts with a minor.

The Oceanside Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the parents of a 13-year-old girl called the department on Nov. 18 after the mom found her daughter inside of a car at Guajome Lake Park, at 3000 Guajome Lake Rd., with an adult man. The mother reported inappropriate activity was taking place, took her daughter from the car and confronted the man.

During their investigation, Oceanside Police said they identified the man as 27-year-old Conner Chanove, a substitute teacher for Vista Unified. He's also currently a coach for the all-girls Seaside Water Polo Club in Carlsbad.

Police said they tried to arrest Chanove the night of the alleged crime but were unable to find him. He was arrested Monday and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on multiple felony charges, including lewd and lascivious acts, luring a minor for sex, and arranging a meeting with a minor. He's being held on a $1 million bail.

The Vista Unified School District said ABC 10News the following statement:

We were notified on late Saturday, November 18, 2023 by the Oceanside Police Department that a substitute teacher in our District was involved in an inappropriate activity with a student at Guajome Lake Park. This adult has since been arrested and is currently being held at the Vista Detention Facility. We are appalled by the thought that someone trusted to work with our children would betray their trust and innocence. Please be assured that this adult will not be on any campus in the District and that our administrative team will cooperate fully with law enforcement to ensure that justice is served. Anyone with information that may help with this investigation is encouraged to contact the Oceanside Police Department Family Protection Unit at 760-435-4377.

Vista Unified School District

The Seaside Water Polo club sent the following statement to ABC 10News via email: "The organization is shocked by this and the coach has been suspended. Although we are unaware of any incident in our program, the parents have been asked to contact authorities with any information."

Chanove will be arraigned on Nov. 27.