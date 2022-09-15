Vista High School forfeits football game against Poway High School, varsity game canceled

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Friday night Vista High School-Poway High School football game was canceled, with Vista High forfeiting the contest, according to Poway Unified School District officials.

On Thursday afternoon, PUSD officials confirmed with ABC 10News that the game, which was scheduled for 7 p.m., would not happen after Vista High chose to forfeit.

In a tweet, Poway High’s football program stated: “Tomorrow's varsity game at Vista HS has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.”

Poway High’s freshman team and junior varsity games against Vista High had already been canceled Wednesday afternoon. Those games will not be rescheduled as well, the football program tweeted.

ABC 10News contacted Vista High School for comment on the cancellations, but school officials did not respond.

The cancellation of games comes as members of the Vista High football program face misconduct accusations that are being investigated by the school and district, as well as the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Vista High’s varsity head football coach was placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of an outside investigation, district officials said earlier this week.

While details on the locker room incident have been scarce, numerous parents and students have expressed anger and frustration over how the school and Vista Unified School District have responded.

One protest was held Wednesday afternoon, with demonstrators calling for more action from the school and district.

Two other protests – one outside of Vista High and the other outside of district headquarters – were set for Thursday afternoon.