Sheriff Dept. investigating alleged misconduct involving Vista HS football players

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Vista Sheriff's Department is investigating allegations of misconduct involving members of the Vista High School football team inside the locker room.

"These concerns are serious, and we are taking significant actions to address them," said Matt Doyle, the Superintendent of the Vista Unified School District. "Additionally, the administrative team put into place enhanced supervision to ensure that all students are safe and supported."

The district says the alleged incident happened last week, but specific details such as who was involved are not immediately available.

Principal David Jaffe sent a letter to parents informing them of the situation and outlined an immediate safety action plan for students. Some of those action plans include counseling services and daily supervision of the locker room by coaches with administrative oversight.

Principal Jaffe says he will host a parent meeting to provide more details, address concerns, and ask questions. The meeting is being held on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. inside the VHS Library.

The District says an outside investigator will begin interviewing witnesses on Monday.

If students or parents have information related to the incident the district encourages them to contact the investigator, Howard Fulfrost, through email at hfulfrost@f3law.com.

This a developing story, and ABC 10News will update this story when new information is provided.