Head coach of Vista HS football team put on leave pending players' misconduct investigation

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Vista Unified School District Superintendent provided more information Tuesday on allegations of misconduct involving members of the football team at Vista High School.

In a statement sent to ABC 10News, Superintendent Matt Doyle says the school administration has completed its investigation into the incident that was reported by a student on August 31.

"The conduct did not involve sexual assault. To be clear, the reporting student’s allegations did not include sexual assault; however, we did investigate that possibility. While that situation did not involve sexual assault, the mistreatment of a player, a classmate, and colleague, is completely unacceptable and must not be tolerated," he said in a statement.

The school didn't provide specifics about what happened inside the locker room, but says it was "student-to-student misconduct," and the individuals involved are receiving appropriate sanctions.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Vista Sheriff's Station says they're investigating a "physical altercation" that happened inside the varsity football locker room.

"Deputies initially received reports about a sexual assault. Sheriff's Detectives spoke to the 14-year-old victim, his mother, students, parents, and faculty. It was determined from the investigation that a sexual assault did not happen," the department said in the press release.

There was video evidence given to the department showing a teenage boy being forcefully pushed to the ground. The boy was not hurt and didn't require medical attention, according to deputies.

The Sheriff's Department investigation of the incident is ongoing.

The District says an outside investigator began interviewing witnesses on Monday. Superintendent Doyle says until that investigation is complete the Varsity head football coach will be put on leave.

"The purpose of that investigation is to broadly investigate allegations regarding the football program that are being reported. I want to get a full reading on the climate and conduct that may be taking place among members of the team," said Superintendent Doyle.

Another football coach will act as interim head coach pending the investigation.

If students or parents have information related to the incident the district encourages them to contact the investigator, Howard Fulfrost, through email at hfulfrost@f3law.com.

Superintendent Matt Doyle's entire statement can be found online here.