Virtual meeting held to discuss possible future of Friendship Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Dozens of members of the group Friends of Friendship Park and others gathered online Monday to discuss what they'd like to see done with Friendship Park in the South Bay after the federal government put a plan on pause for repairs to the border wall near the park.

James Brown is one of the individuals involved in a design summit which involved architects and others that occurred this weekend for the future of the park.

"We took in all sorts of needs and wants from all sorts of people that use that park on a regular basis. And, as professionals, we had six professional designs made up architects, landscape architects and urban theorists,” Brown said.

Things like possible design drawings, better access to the park, feedback and the process of talks with Customs and Border Protection were brought up on Monday evening.

"Our two main takeaways; number one 30-foot-tall walls would obliterate that historic site. Tthe second key thing we need is a commitment to resourcing people that are going to allow the opening of friendship park; a commitment to the staffing,” Brown said. “Our vision of the staffing combines border patrol with maybe parks or state parks or national parks kind of a cooperative venture."

Brown said after this meeting they'll be requesting a meeting with CBP to go over the final designs and see if they can come to common ground the future for friendship park.

ABC 10News reached out to CBP officials on the project and Monday night's meeting, but they did not respond as of the publication of this story.