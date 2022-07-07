IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A memo from the Department of Homeland Security says construction along the U.S. southern border wall will resume in a few weeks.

In San Diego's South Bay, the agency says it plans to replace a barrier near the international park known as Friendship Park.

A local coalition, Friends of Friendship Park, is now urging DHS to pause all construction.

Pedro Rios, a member of the coalition, said the group learned of the plans through a public release and immediately requested a meeting with Border Patrol officials, who gave them more information.

Rios said the Border Patrol told them the project would include 30-foot bollards and will have no pedestrian access.

According to a release dated May 27, the project — one of several along the border — will replace deteriorated barrier located adjacent to Friendship Circle that officials say hasn't been properly treated to withstand corrosion from nearby ocean waters.

The release explains the current barrier as-is, poses safety risks to border patrol agents, community members, and migrants.

The Friends of friendship Park say they want a say in what happens in the immediate area, to preserve what they say the park is supposed to represent.

ABC 10News did reach out to federal officials after hours for comment on the concerns from the community, but so far have not heard back. There's now a petition online to stop any further construction.