Viral Ilocos empanadas put San Diego family business in the spotlight

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The sizzle starts before sunrise.

Inside JNC Filipino Catering, dough is pressed by hand, fillings are carefully prepared, and one of the Philippines' most beloved street foods is lowered into hot oil. Seconds later, a golden-brown Ilocos empanada emerges from the fryer.

The crispy specialty from northern Philippines has recently gone viral online, attracting millions of views and introducing a new audience to Filipino cuisine. But for the family behind JNC Filipino Catering, the empanada is more than a social media sensation.

It's a symbol of perseverance.

"We started in 2004, so counting now it's almost 22 years," said owner Nora Cruz.

Nora and her husband, Jun, launched the business after immigrating from the Philippines. The early years were filled with challenges, including long hours, financial struggles and the uncertainty that comes with starting over in a new country.

Still, the kitchen gave them a way to stay connected to their culture while building a future for their family.

"It's overwhelming. There's ups and downs, there's challenges, but overall there's a team that's behind us, so it's fulfilling also," Nora said.

Today, the next generation is helping carry that legacy forward.

In the kitchen, Nora's son Gabriel carefully prepares each empanada by hand. The process starts with dough that must be prepared the night before.

"Everything about this is so delicate. If the dough isn't made right the night before, it's impossible to make these," Gabriel said.

Customers can choose from fillings like sisig — crispy pork sautéed with onions and peppers — or longganisa, a sweet and savory Filipino sausage. Each empanada is folded, crimped and fried individually.

The attention to detail has paid off.

The viral popularity of Ilocos empanadas has brought a surge of new customers through the doors, and the family says they often sell out.

"We sell out almost every single day," the family said.

Beyond empanadas, JNC Filipino Catering serves traditional Filipino favorites including lumpia, pancit and adobo.

"We also serve lumpia, pancit, adobo. This is Filipino food. It's meant for everybody," said Jun Cruz.

But the business nearly ended before it had a chance to grow.

Just six months after opening, a fire destroyed their kitchen.

"We had to start from scratch from then on. We had a business interruption for a year," Nora recalled.

Equipment, supplies and months of hard work were lost overnight.

For many small businesses, that would have been the end. For the Cruz family, it became a test of faith, resilience and determination.

"We said we're not going to give up. Continue to keep going with the help of the JNC team," Nora said.

The family rebuilt the business the same way they built it the first time — together.

"I'm very grateful for them and thankful. They've stayed with us for years now, some 10, 15 years," Nora said of her employees.

As Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month comes to a close, the Cruz family hopes their food continues to bring people together while sharing a piece of Filipino culture with San Diego.

One empanada at a time.

