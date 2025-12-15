Vigil held in San Diego for gun violence victims 13 years after Sandy Hook shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "When will it end?"

That's the question asked by a community tired of hearing about mass shootings.

A vigil at Saint Paul's Cathedral was already organized to honor the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting that happened 13 years ago.

Now, two more tragedies bring back those same emotions of frustration and grief.

“I had children that were exactly the same age as those kids at that time,” said Mara Elliot, former San Diego City Attorney.

On December 14, 2012, San Diegans remember where they were.

“And when the news came over the airwaves, I was actually pulling up to the school and trying to decide whether to walk my kids in,” said Elliot.

“I heard the news of the 20 children who had been shot and killed in their classrooms, elementary school children, on the radio, and we paused law school, we all broke down, and we started crying,” said City Councilmember Marni Von Wilpert.

Twenty children and 6 staff members were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

A tragedy, many thought, wouldn't be repeated.

“And here we are 13 years later, having believed that that was the end of gun violence at school grounds, at workplaces, in hospitals, in communities, on city streets, and we are still talking about how atrocious it is and how we need to do something. 13 years later,” said Elliot.

Sunday's vigil aimed to remember those who lost their lives to gun violence, a number that continues to grow.

On Saturday, a shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island killed two and critically injured several others.

Less than 24 hours later, two gunmen opened fire at Bondi Beach in Australia during a Hanukkah celebration.

At least 15 killed, dozens injured.

“I would say folks are tired of hearing the same story, hearing mothers cry for their for their child,” said Sarah, who survived a shooting.

Local leaders are challenging people to turn their pain into purpose.

“I urge people who are thinking about doing something to quell violence to get involved on their school site councils, get involved in their churches, run for office, don't just yell at the TV but do something to make it stop,” said Elliot.