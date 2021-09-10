VIDEO: Unruly couple kicked off flight to San Diego for refusing to wear masks properly

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A couple who allegedly refused to wear their masks properly was caught on video yelling and swearing at JetBlue crew members as they were being escorted off a flight from Fort Lauderdale to San Diego Wednesday.

A passenger who witnessed the incident on Flight 529 recorded the intense moment and shared the video on social media.

According to JetBlue, the couple was asked multiple times to properly wear their masks before take-off but they would not comply with the federal mask mandate.

Altercation on San Diego-bound flight over masks

In the video shown above, the man is seen being verbally and physically aggressive toward crew members at the very front of the plane. He tells passengers there was a point when he had to wait four hours for the flight and that he was only given one warning before he was kicked off the plane.

Later in the video, the man's wife can also be seen swearing at crew members and talking to other passengers about what happened on the flight.

The woman tries to explain that her son had his mask down for a brief time, and they tried to comply with the rules but it was not good enough for the flight attendants.

"The customers will not be allowed to fly JetBlue in the future," JetBlue said in a released statement Thursday.

"We apologize to our other customers on this flight for their experience during this incident. For reference, crew members are trained to speak to customers who are not following policies. If a customer refuses to wear a face mask after being asked, crew members will work to de-escalate the situation to the best of their ability to gain compliance prior to removal. The safety of each customer and crew member is our first priority, and we must work together to follow the federal mask mandate during the travel journey," the airlines' statement continued.

The incident comes as President Biden announced Thursday that fines will be doubled for those who are not in compliance with federal rules surrounding mask-wearing in airports and certain modes of transportation, including many airlines.