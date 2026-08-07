Video shows break-in at Imperial Beach torta shop; deputy response

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - The owners of a torta shop in Imperial Beach are appealing for information after video captured a burglar smashing through the front door and stealing cash — all in less than 30 seconds — prompting a dramatic response from sheriff's deputies.

The break-in at Las Ricas Tortas 2 happened Wednesday around 3 a.m. Video shows an intruder shattering the front door, possibly with a crowbar, setting off an alarm, and then walking straight to the cash register.

Co-owner Andy Aguirre described what the video shows.

"Yanked it out, got what he wanted and took off," Aguirre said.

The burglar was in and out in less than 30 seconds.

As the break-in unfolded, Aguirre received a notification on his phone at home. He and his wife called 911 and met deputies outside the shop.

Surveillance video inside showed 3 deputies, with guns drawn, and a K9 entering the shop. A deputy motioned for the K9 to go to work.

"Guns drawn, the whole works. A lot of adrenaline going. Even though I sort of knew nobody was there, just seeing it live, was amazing,” Aguirre said.

After the K9 helped clear the shop, a deputy was seen carrying it over the broken glass and out the front door. The burglar was long gone — but the mess left behind will be costly.

More than $300 in cash had been left in the register. Aguirre had been planning a trip out of town and left petty cash behind for the person running the shop.

"We never leave the money, the one time," Aguirre said.

Between the stolen cash, a damaged door, and a damaged point-of-sale system, the total loss is more than $4,500.

"It hurts, it hurts," Aguirre said.

The Aguirres opened the shop just over a year ago.

"All that hard work, most of our life savings. For someone to run in and take it, shocked and sad," Aguirre said.

Aguirre is now appealing for tips in hopes of getting the burglar off the streets.

"This wasn't his first rodeo ... Other neighbors are worried. We are not feeling safe," Aguirre said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 858-868-3200.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

