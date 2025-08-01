Video appears to show alleged sexual assault in daylight, suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A new surveillance video appears to show the moments an alleged sexual assault occurred in broad daylight in San Diego. Police say the man seen in the footage is now in custody, accused of assaulting a different woman.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Erik Altamirano, has been booked on a sexual battery charge.

Two women, Rebecca and Katie, recently shared their disturbing encounters with the same jogger.

Rebecca said that during her daily walk in North Park last week, a man in running attire exposed himself to her.

"I was standing there frozen and that's when he slaps my behind and grabs it very aggressively, keeps smiling and runs away," Rebecca said.

Katie described a similar encounter while she was on her way to the post office when a jogger ran toward her in an alley in Pacific Beach.

"Once we were in line, that's when he lunged at me and groped my bottom, aggressively," Katie said.

In the surveillance video, a woman can be heard cursing, followed by a man running away.

Katie said she cursed at the jogger before he took off down the alley. She described feeling "in complete shock, scared" after the incident.

Katie said she also fled the scene but at one point turned around to make sure he wasn't following her.

"I saw he smirked at me," Katie said.

Police told the victims that the case that led to Altamirano's arrest involved a victim near San Diego State University who yelled out, leading bystanders to pin down the suspect.

Both Katie and Rebecca have participated in photo lineups for police as part of the investigation.

Ray Shay, a former lieutenant with San Diego Police, explained how these types of cases are built.

"A combination of videos, witness statements, victim statements, all that adds to the strength of the case," Shay said.

Police have confirmed that Altamirano has been linked to multiple cases across San Diego involving similar crimes.

Rebecca, who posted about her incident on Instagram, says she's in contact with several other victims who have also filed police reports.

The District Attorney’s Office says the case has been referred to the City Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

