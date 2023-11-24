Victims mourned in double-fatal Oceanside crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Family members are in search of answers after an Escondido man and his friend were killed in a three-car crash in Oceanside a week ago.

“It’s really hard to put to words,” said David Goosen.

One week later, a stepfather grapples with his grief.

“It’s not right. The world’s not right,” said Goosen.

Goosen says his stepson, Joshua Gonzalez, 27, had wrapped up a shift for his job at an Oceanside hotel last Friday night, when his co-worker and friend, Emanuel Abelino picked him up in his Mercedes. Members of both families believe they were headed to Abelino's home to watch a soccer game.

According to police, at SR-76 and Canyon Drive, the Mercedes ran a red light, eventually colliding with a U-Haul truck and another car. The drivers of those vehicles suffered minor injuries. Gonzalez, Abelino and his dog would die at the scene.

For Gonzalez's family, the loss remains unbearable.

“You don’t feel comfortable in your own home, because he’s supposed to be there,” said Goosen.

Goosen calls Gonzalez a loyal, caring young man, who was passionate about soccer and the Chargers.

“He was warm-hearted, adventurous,” said Goosen. “I do want more answers. I want to understand what happened to them.”

In a press release, police say alcohol appears to be a factor with the driver of the Mercedes.

Both families are pushing back on that statement.

Goosen says the Medical Examiner’s Office staffer who notified them of Gonzalez's death told them the opposite.

“Stated to us, there was no alcohol that had caused the accident,” said Goosen.

Goosen says he wasn't told what evidence pointed to that conclusion.

Abelino's family says police found beer bottles at the scene, but loved ones believe the beer was being brought to the house for the soccer game.

As Gonzalez's family waits for answers, they must endure a Thanksgiving, with a loved one missing from their table.

Goosen has this message for others.

“Hug, love and hold onto family, friends, and anyone that you cherish … You never know when life is going to be interrupted,” said Goosen.

ABC 10News reached out to Oceanside Police for a response and are still waiting to hear back.

Gofundme campaigns have been set up to help the Gonzalez and Abelino families with funeral expenses.