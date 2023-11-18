Watch Now
Two dead following three-car crash in Oceanside

Posted at 10:09 PM, Nov 17, 2023
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Two people were killed following a three-car crash in Oceanside Friday night.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, the crash happened at 7:35 p.m. and involved a U-Haul on State Route 76 and Canyon Road.

The crash happened after a gray Mercedes sedan heading north on Canyon ran a red light and was struck by the U-Haul truck, which was heading east on SR-76.

“The force of this collision caused both of these vehicles to become entangled together and collided with a white Kia Sedan that was in the left turn lane of westbound SR-76,” police said.

Both occupants of the Mercedes were pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the U-Haul and Kia were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, police added.

A sig alert has been issued in the area and could last several hours, police said.

