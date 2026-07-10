Victims in Ramona double homicide identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit has identified the two victims from Monday's double homicide.

According to the sheriff's office, 28-year-old Courtney Chandler and 32-year-old Nicholas McClure were found with significant traumatic injuries in a Ramona home.

Deputies were called to the home in the 600 block of 11th Street just before 8:45 p.m. Monday over a reported shooting.

"Emergency medical personnel were requested, who arrived shortly after. The victims succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene," said the sheriff's office.

Deputies detained 33-year-old Ryan Proffitt, of Escondido, who was found at the steps of the home.

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Proffitt was arrested on two counts of murder and was booked into San Diego Central Jail, according to sheriff’s officials.

The circumstances and motive remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.