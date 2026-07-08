High school friend of Ramona double homicide suspect said he was 'a really nice guy'

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — A high school friend of the man suspected of killing two people at a Ramona military housing complex said he knew him as a kind and outgoing person — and was disgusted to hear the news.

Multiple sources said Ryan Proffitt, 33, of Escondido, and the two victims may have been in a polyamorous relationship. Shawn Mattson, one of those sources and a high school friend of Proffitt's, said he learned in the wake of the incident that Proffitt was dating the female victim, while she may have also been dating the male victim. Deputies have not confirmed these details.

Around 8:45 Monday night, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm at the Ramona Vista Military Housing Complex on 11th Street. When deputies arrived, Proffitt was apparently waiting for them on the steps of the residence and was detained without incident.

When deputies entered the home, they discovered an adult female and an adult male suffering from traumatic injuries. Both died at the scene.

A motive remains unclear. Neither victim has been identified.

Mattson said he last spoke with Proffitt two years ago but remembered him fondly.

"In high school, he honestly was a really nice guy. He was very, kind of, upbeat and outgoing. And (when I saw him again), he seemed very similar to how he did back then."

Mattson said he was disgusted when he heard the news.

Proffitt was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and booked into the San Diego Central Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 1 p.m. at the East County Superior Court.

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