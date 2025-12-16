Victim of fatal suspected DUI crash in San Marcos identified

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Monday identified a man who lost his life over the weekend to a late-night San Marcos traffic accident involving a suspected drunken driver.

Benjamin Lo Cicero, 34, was struck by a Ford F-150 in the 900 block of West San Marcos Boulevard shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies provided emergency care to Lo Cicero prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took over the lifesaving attempts before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 54-year-old Daniel Vega, allegedly was "under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI," sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Collis said.

"The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing," the sergeant said Monday afternoon.

