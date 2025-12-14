Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI At Fatality Crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck in San Marcos and the driver behind the wheel of that vehicle was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies dispatched at 11:45 p.m. Saturday to 900 block of West San Marcos Boulevard found the pedestrian in the westbound lanes of West San Marcos Boulevard, said Sgt. Jeremy Collis of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's San Marcos station.

"Upon arrival, deputies learned the collision occurred between a maroon Ford F-150 and a pedestrian," Collis said. "Deputies and paramedics provided life-saving measures at the scene; however, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at 11:58 p.m."

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call the sheriff's San Marcos station at 760-510-5200.