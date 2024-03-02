Victim of El Cajon deadly shooting identified

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday identified the victim involved in the deadly shooting near a dentistry in El Cajon.

Benjamin Ariel Harouni was a 28-year-old man residing in the City of San Diego at the time of his death, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Harouni sustained multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot at an El Cajon dentistry at 400 blocks of North Magnolia Avenue.

The Medical Examiner's Office said lifesaving measures were performed, but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The El Cajon Police Department is investigating this incident, and the next of kin was notified.