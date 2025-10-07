Victim in fatal Linda Vista shooting identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man who was shot to death near the Linda Vista Recreation Center was formally identified by San Diego Police.

SDPD officials said 40-year-old Enrique Nunez was suffering from a gunshot wound when he was found by officers near the rec center on 7064 Levant Street shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Nunez was taken to the hospital for additional treatment but died after arrival, according to police.

RELATED: San Diego Police: Man shot to death near Linda Vista Recreation Center

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives described the suspected gunman as a heavyset Hispanic adult male. Detectives believe the gunman “approached the victim in the park and shot him.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.