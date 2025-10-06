San Diego Police: Man shot to death near Linda Vista Recreation Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a shooting near Linda Vista Park early Monday morning that left a man dead.

At around 12:45 a.m., SDPD officers were dispatched to the Linda Vista Recreation Center (7064 Levant Street) due to reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Officers arrived to find a man down with at least one gunshot wound and began life-saving measures.

The victim was taken to the hospital for additional treatment, but police confirmed he died after arrival. Police did not release the victim’s name but described him as a Hispanic male in his 30s.

Details on what led to the shooting were not immediately known, but detectives’ preliminary investigation “revealed the suspect approached the victim in the park and shot him.”

The suspected gunman was described by police as a heavyset Hispanic adult male.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.