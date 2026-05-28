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Victim in deadly Oceanside fight identified by authorities

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OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday publicly identified the 68-year-old man fatally injured in a fight in Oceanside.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an altercation shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday found Fasil Gashaw Kebede unconscious near a residence in the 3500 block of Buffum Drive, near El Camino Real, according to police.

Kebede, an Oceanside resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Michael Provence said.

Kebede's suspected killer, 51-year-old Andrew Clark Swan of Oceanside, was arrested a short time later near where the fight had taken place, according to police.

Swan was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

What prompted the deadly fight remains unclear.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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