Oceanside man arrested in fatal neighborhood fight

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A 51-year-old Oceanside man is behind bars following a fatal altercation in a residential neighborhood.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Saturday to reports of a fight in the 3500 block of Buffum Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

They detained a suspect at the scene before searching the surrounding area.

During the search, officers discovered an unconscious man near a residence. Police attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The suspect, later identified as Andrew Swan, was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the San Diego County Jail, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the altercation were unclear, but police were investigating. Authorities urged anyone with further information about the case to call OPD Detective Zachary Knox at 760-435-4333.

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