Veterans Village hosts annual Stand Down event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Veterans Village of San Diego is once again hosting its Stand Down event, benefiting veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The group has hosted the event every year since 1988, offering dozens of services ranging from medical care, housing and legal advice to showers, haircuts and assistance with substance abuse.

All of this, to help veterans like Timothy Talley.

“I served in the US Navy from ’88 to ’93 aboard the USS Independence,” said Talley.

Like many service members, he faced challenges coming out of the military that left him homeless.

“In my opinion there wasn’t a lot of help for the veterans once I got home. Then I became homeless for a couple years,” said Talley. “I do have some family support but it’s hard on us vets to get squared away. It’s good to see they have some support in the town to help us all.”

With the help of groups like the Veterans Village, he found housing and he’s getting back on his feet.

And this year, they’re even offering resources to active duty service members.

The most recent point-in-time count shows veteran homelessness is down 25% from last year in San Diego County.

But that still leaves hundreds of veterans on the streets, so this work is far from over.

Many veterans, like Talley, are grateful for the services offered at Stand Down.

“It makes me believe that there’s a God, and there’s some help out here,” said Talley. “It feels good to know that we have that support.”

Stand Down runs Friday and Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.