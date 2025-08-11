Veterans celebrate end of WWII on 80th anniversary

BALBOA PARK, Calif. (KGTV) — Hundreds of people came together to celebrate WWII, Vietnam and Korean War veterans, remembering the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"I'm with all my brothers," said Juan Montano, a World War II veteran. "And we're like family."

Montano is at the San Diego Air and Space Museum with more than 300 other veterans and their guests.

"I feel very proud to be with a very great bunch of men," said Montano. "Whatever service he was in, or whatever battle he was in. A bunch of men and their friends, and I’m very proud of them all."

World War II started in 1939 and lasted until 1945. There were between 70 to 85 million deaths, making it the deadliest conflict in human history.

"We are here to honor them, to thank them, to celebrate their service and we couldn’t be happier to be in this beautiful air and space museum to do that," said Holly Shaffner, the director of public relations with Honor Flight San Diego.

Sunday was a reunion, celebrating the end of World War II but also, gathering San Diego-based veterans together.

There were 48 World War II veterans present, along with four Rosie the Riveters to represent the greatest generation.

"When you see a World War II veteran in the community, please thank them for their service but really, ask them this week, say, 'Where were you on August 14th, 1945 when you heard President Truman had announced the war had ended?'" Shaffner said.

For Montano, he said he couldn't talk about his experience in World War II for some time, but finally, made steps to share his story.

"Couldn’t talk about it for fifty years," Montano said. "I couldn’t talk about it. I start crying. After 50 years, I made three years ago in New York, I broke down and I started talking."