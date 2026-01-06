Venezuelan immigrants face uncertain future despite Maduro's removal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Despite the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro over the weekend, Venezuelan immigrants in the United States continue to face an uncertain future as Temporary Protected Status for those who had it remains revoked, and return options remain unclear.

The Trump administration revoked Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans last year. Millions have fled Venezuela for the U.S. due to Maduro's authoritarian regime.

Andrea Piontkovski, a San Diego-based immigration attorney originally from Venezuela, said Maduro's removal seemed unreal when she first heard the news Saturday. She described hearing the news as a mix of emotions, feeling both happy, sad, uncertain, and hopeful.

"When I heard the news on Saturday, I thought it I wish I could call my mom," Piontkovski said.

Her mother didn't live to see this moment, having passed away in 2023 while Maduro was still in power.

"My mom died literally without water, when I went to see her running water, just once a week," Piontkovski said.

Although there is hope following Maduro's capture, Piontkovski said things remain very uncertain for Venezuelans both in their home country and in the U.S., especially those who once had Temporary Protected Status.

Over the weekend, during an interview with Fox News, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said every individual once under TPS has the opportunity to apply for refugee status.

"However, that's not the reality. We know that some of them could, if they have a particular case," Piontkovski said.

As Piontkovski explained, that isn't an automatic option for every Venezuelan. Only those with a valid asylum claim would be eligible and need to be approved.

The government clarified hours after Noem's comments on Fox Sunday. DHS wrote on X that wasn't what the secretary said, adding that Trump is bringing stability to Venezuela and that as a result Venezuelans can go home.

The Venezuelan attorney said going home is the hope for many people who once had TPS, but not reality just yet, because it's too soon to know what's going to happen in the country.

"We know that in the reality nothing has changed more than just taking the guy. So we need to see actual changes in who is taking over," Piontkovski said.

