Vehicle fire sparks larger vegetation fire in Boulevard

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV) — A single-vehicle fire sparked a larger, vegetation fire in Boulevard Sunday afternoon, and the nearby area is under an evacuation warning, according to CalFire San Diego.

Firefighters say the fire near Ribbonwood and Opalocka roads started around 4:15 p.m., when a driver went off the road and drove their vehicle into the brush. As of 6:40 p.m. Sunday, firefighters managed to stop the fire's forward spread at 20 acres.

"There were no structures destroyed or damaged. Firefighters to remain at scene for several hours to mop-up and extinguish hot spots," CalFire said on Twitter.

As CalFire worked to contain the fire, westbound lanes of I-8 nearby were closed. The California Highway Patrol diverted traffic onto Ribbonwood Road and Old Highway 80.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says the nearby area is under an evacuation warning. See below for a map showing the exact location under the warning:

There is a wildfire burning in Pine Valley near Ribbonwood and Opalocka Roads. The shaded area shown in the map below is under an EVACUATION WARNING. It means there's impending danger to your life or property. If a warning is given, you must assume an evacuation order will… pic.twitter.com/nCLUu4X82n — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) August 7, 2023

The sheriff's office says the warning means there's an "impending danger to your life or property."

"If a warning is given, you must assume an evacuation order will follow," the sheriff's office says.

Deputies are warning people int he surrounding location to prepare to leave the area.

Golden Acorn Casino, located at 18000 Golden Acorn Way in Campo, is where the temporary evacuation point is for residents.

It's unclear at this point how the vehicle caught on fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists continues to gather information.