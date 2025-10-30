Vandals damage newly dedicated Officer Austin Machitar Memorial Park in San Diego, causing $100K in damage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Vandals damaged the newly dedicated Officer Austin Machitar Memorial Park in San Diego overnight, covering the memorial sign and surrounding areas with graffiti just days after the park's public dedication ceremony.

Memorial park for fallen San Diego officer Austin Machitar vandalized, causing $100K damage

San Diego police discovered the vandalism Thursday morning when officers driving by noticed the memorial sign covered in paint. The park was dedicated to fallen Officer Austin Machitar this past Sunday in a public ceremony honoring his service to the community.

"And to see this morning the level of disrespect by vandalizing this sign, vandalizing this entire park, I'm angered beyond words," Chief Scott Wahl said.

KGTV

Machitar served on the police force for five years, spending much of his time in the Clairemont area. The park was named after him because of his strong connections to the Clairemont community.

The damage extends beyond just the memorial sign. Vandals also targeted sidewalks and a neighboring building throughout the park area.

San Diego Police Department estimates the memorial sign will cost around $12,000 to replace. The total damage to the entire park, including the sidewalks and neighboring building, is expected to reach approximately $100,000.

Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement about the vandalism, expressing his anger about the situation.

“I am furious that just days after we came together as a community to honor Officer Austin Machitar — a man who gave his life in service to this city — someone chose to vandalize and desecrate the memorial to this hero," the mayor said.

KGTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.