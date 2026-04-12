USS Midway opens a new World War II exhibit honoring 100-year-old Rosie the Riveters

U.S.S. MIDWAY (KGTV) — The USS Midway opened a new exhibit Saturday called "Women's Contributions to the War Effort," honoring achievements made during World War II.

The exhibit shines a spotlight on Ena Reynolds Slaughter, Roberta "Randy" Tidmore and Jenny Guerena. All three women are 100 years old or older and fought as "Rosie the Riveters" during the war.

The legacy of these women has strengthened the military, making it more lethal and resilient. Their diverse contributions during World War II laid the groundwork for more inclusive armed forces today.

"I think it's wonderful that the Midway has done this to honor the Rosies because there were a lot of Rosies in those days and your moms and dads probably helped in," Tidmore said.

Slaughter is ecstatic about the launch of the exhibit.

"It's so wonderful, and the younger generation can find out what the older generation went through," Slaughter said.

Guerena has dementia and may struggle to share her many stories, but her family is eager to share her life's accomplishments.

"She tells me they keep calling me Rosie the Riveter. I was Jenny the riveter. I said, yeah, you were, Mom. You were," Guerena's son, Jerry, said.

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