USD student fatally hit by SDPD vehicle determined as an apparent suicide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has determined the death of the University of San Diego student as an apparent suicide.

The student was hit and killed early Wednesday morning by a marked police vehicle.

SDPD says the officer was driving the marked vehicle westbound on the 5800 block of Linda Vista Road near Goshen Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the crash happened.

According to police, the officer felt an impact on his vehicle and found a man lying in the roadway. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

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The San Diego Police Department Traffic Unit and Collision Investigations Bureau responded to the scene to investigate.

"While the circumstances surrounding the collision were initially unclear, the investigation has since determined that the pedestrian intentionally stepped into the path of the police vehicle," said SDPD, adding that's based on the evidence collected and witness statements.

The officer was not injured during the collision.

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